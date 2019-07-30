LETTER: Thanks for keeping porta potties clean

Facilities at Dale Meadows in Summerland are appreciated

Dear Editor:

I quite often go for walks because I like to and I still can.

I usually walk up to Dale Meadows fields as there are porta potties there and by the time I arrive, I sometimes need to use one.

READ ALSO: World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

I would like to commend those city worker bees for making these potties clean and stink-free. Not the nicest job around but I for one really appreciate their work.

Thanks you guys and girls.

Sue LaBossiere

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Remembering the character of a wine legend

Just Posted

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Salmon Arm RCMP continue search for driver, occupant, believed known to police

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Shuswap animal sanctuary hopes to give Shira the blind sheep a better life

Tappen’s Twin Hearts raising funds for enhancements to shelter

Upcoming exhibit to provoke focus, challenge visions, open doors

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to host works by Francophone artist collective

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Our history in pictures: Gift shop

Vera Laitinen and May Morrow at the gift shop run by the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating video of apparent luxury car street racing crash

Police say the incident happened along Highway 10 on July 28

Most Read