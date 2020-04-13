LETTER: Thanks for supporting the Summerland Food Bank

Community has shown generosity during COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor:

Thank you to our many generous donors.

Here at the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre, while we are adjusting to new operating hours and procedures and trying to anticipate what challenges the COVID-19 virus will ultimately have for us, you are already building our tool kit.

So many businesses and individuals in our community are not waiting to be asked, they are mailing cheques and using our online donation service to ensure we have resources to respond to community needs as they arise.

The back page of last week’s Summerland Review was one amazing example of generosity as Bruce McDonald, owner of Summer Fair Mall contributed the first of two $5,000 donations to our grocery account at IGA.

Both IGA and Nesters strongly support us and our clients in many ways.

Among the first to significantly donate were Zias, Summerland Legion and Julia Street Community Church – all probably negatively impacted by this current virus.

Faith communities are among our strongest supporters.

READ ALSO: Summerland Food Bank assisted 536 people over past 12 months

READ ALSO: Summerland Food Bank still operating during COVID-19

It may not be generally known, but Summerland United Church, as one example, contributes $12,000 each year toward our Resource Centre and does not ask us for rent.

Please do not forget to financially support faith communities through this crisis: in addition to helping us, they are nurturing their own congregations and providing support to many people in our community.

As president of the society, one of my responsibilities is to send personal letters of thanks to recognize donations of $500 or more.

Since March 15, I have written 13 such letters and have several more to write in the next few days. The outpouring of community support is both amazing and humbling.

Our website at summerlandfoodbank.org contains a list of some of our supporters. We would love to add your business or name, but please send us your approval to do so by email to info@summerlandfoodbank.org.

We are indebted to our employees, Hal Roberts and Ingrid Wuensche, who are on the front lines making sure that our Food Bank and Resource Centre remains open to those in need.

Thanks also to the volunteers who are helping them and to Lacey Meyers, program coordinator for our Odd Job Program.

One other unsung hero is Tracey Nixon who keeps our facility spotless and whose work is much more challenging right now.

We will get through this together — and we’re already feeling the strength build as our community responds. Thank you all so much. I’d like to leave you with these two brief quotations:

Over every mountain there is a path, although it may not be seen from the valley.(James D Rogers)

We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.(J.K. Rowling)

John Bubb

President, Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre Society

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: You-are-stuck-at-home energy audit

Just Posted

Salmon Arm homeowners have role in reducing wildfire risk

Several FireSmart steps can be taken during seasonal yard maintenance

Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

Easter Monday might have you down, but history shows us that better days are on their way

Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

50 trees to be planted in Blackburn Park marking Shuswap Naturalist Club’s anniversary

Initial plantings to mark Earth Day on April 22

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

LETTER: Thanks for supporting the Summerland Food Bank

Community has shown generosity during COVID-19 pandemic

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Dyer: You-are-stuck-at-home energy audit

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Okanagan cousins create ‘Stay Home’ t-shirt business

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to HelpAge in support of seniors during COVID-19

Busy Easter Sunday for bunny in Vernon

Furry creature spotted going for dirtbike ride, delivering goodies to the RCMP with help from pal

Most Read