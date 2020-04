Staff at Summerland facility have been present for residents during pandemic

Dear Editor:

I am a resident of Angus Place and would like to thank the whole staff here for being there for all of us during this lockdown.

READ ALSO: Volunteers in Summerland hold a social distance parade

A grateful hug (six feet apart) to each and every one of the staff.

Marjorie Ortner

Summerland

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor