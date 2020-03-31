LETTER: Thanks to those providing essential services

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair recognizes efforts and dedication

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, I would like to recognize and thank the health professionals, first responders, and many others who continue to provide essential services.

This includes our local media who help connect the region by sharing important and timely information with residents.

I would also like to thank chief administrative officer Bill Newell and RDOS staff for working hard to maintain regional district services.

READ ALSO: Prepare for possibilities of spring flooding in Okanagan, RDOS warns

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes playgrounds, outdoor courts

From operating landfills and water and sewer systems, to those who are working remotely and at RDOS offices, thank you for your dedication.

While landfills remain open in the regional district, staff are asking residents to avoid unnecessary trips.

We understand people are used to dropping off recycling and yard waste, but these are unprecedented times. Please do your part to help keep your family and our staff safe.

Follow the directions of health professionals and stay home, avoid close contact and wash your hands often.

The RDOS is working closely with Interior Health, and other provincial agencies to provide residents with the information you need to stay safe.

Please check the COVID-19 BC Support App and Self- Assessment Tool https://bc.thrive.health/ or call 1-888-268-4319.

The RDOS is also collaborating with member municipalities to implement a set of preventative measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the health and safety of the public and staff, please conduct your enquiry or business by telephone or email.

This is also an important time to prepare for other emergencies including freshet and wildfires.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents to take concrete actions to protect yourself and your family.

This includes developing a family preparedness plan and having a 72-hour emergency kit on hand.

Please monitor the RDOS website for local updates including sandbagging locations and FireSmart tips: www.rdos.bc.ca.

Karla Kozakevich, chair

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19

Just Posted

Grocery pickups and other supports available for Shuswap seniors living at home

BC 211 is another way to connect with Shuswap Better at Home program

Shuswap landfills an alternative to open burning

Free yard and garden waste disposal remain available during burn restrictions related to COVID-19

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

Shuswap parents told learning during school shutdown won’t replicate classroom

School district states home learning will look different for every child and every family

Salmon Arm Legion starts GoFundMe campaign to help cover bills during closure

Revenue from canteen, closed due to COVID-19, essential to keeping hall operational

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LETTER: Thanks to those providing essential services

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair recognizes efforts and dedication

Column: Staying active while social distancing in the Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

BREAKING: Outbreak of COVID-19 among temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna business

The cases may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside Canada on March 12

Summerland Earth Week events affected by COVID-19

Individual focus rather than group activities during pandemic

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most Read