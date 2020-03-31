LETTER: Thanks to those providing essential services

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, I would like to recognize and thank the health professionals, first responders, and many others who continue to provide essential services.

This includes our local media who help connect the region by sharing important and timely information with residents.

I would also like to thank chief administrative officer Bill Newell and RDOS staff for working hard to maintain regional district services.

From operating landfills and water and sewer systems, to those who are working remotely and at RDOS offices, thank you for your dedication.

While landfills remain open in the regional district, staff are asking residents to avoid unnecessary trips.

We understand people are used to dropping off recycling and yard waste, but these are unprecedented times. Please do your part to help keep your family and our staff safe.

Follow the directions of health professionals and stay home, avoid close contact and wash your hands often.

The RDOS is working closely with Interior Health, and other provincial agencies to provide residents with the information you need to stay safe.

Please check the COVID-19 BC Support App and Self- Assessment Tool https://bc.thrive.health/ or call 1-888-268-4319.

The RDOS is also collaborating with member municipalities to implement a set of preventative measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the health and safety of the public and staff, please conduct your enquiry or business by telephone or email.

This is also an important time to prepare for other emergencies including freshet and wildfires.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents to take concrete actions to protect yourself and your family.

This includes developing a family preparedness plan and having a 72-hour emergency kit on hand.

Please monitor the RDOS website for local updates including sandbagging locations and FireSmart tips: www.rdos.bc.ca.

Karla Kozakevich, chair

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

