LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

A remarkable 59 per cent of those who can’t afford their prescription drugs are on an inadequate private or public drug plan, where people can’t afford their share of the cost. Adding more patches to try to fill the gaps will neither control the rapid increase in the cost of prescription drugs nor provide adequate drug coverage. The only reasonable solution is a universal single-payer pharmacare system.

Brenda and Peter Jemmeson

