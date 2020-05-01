(Stock photo)

LETTER: Thinking of the positive things

Lessons were learned in gardens

Dear Editor:

Right now, it helps to think of positive things.

In my garden, there are lots of daffodils and tulips that I can give away. Bright yellow faces of dandelions seem to smile up at me from the lawn.

When I see them, I have to laugh inside.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

READ ALSO: LETTER: Thanks for supporting the Summerland Food Bank

Before coming to Summerland for my husband’s plant pathology job at the Summerland Research Station, we lived on the grounds of an agricultural research institute in Costa Rica, nine degrees from the equator.

Plant physiologist, Dr. Ludwig Mueller, a knowledgeable gardener, was our neighbour.

There’s that old saying: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” That certainly was true of Ludwig.

He remembered spring in Germany and those brilliant dots of dandelion sunshine.

One day an idea burst upon him: I’ll drive up nearby Irazu volcano and bring some of those plants down into my garden. He did this, being careful to not disturb the dandelions’ roots, and he even included some of their surrounding soil.

Result? No success!

Ludwig made several more forays to Irazu’s slopes for more attempts, but the dandelions shrivelled and died. Ludwig, wasn’t successful. I have to brag: I am a champion at growing dandelions!

Another saying comes to mind when I think of the Muellers. “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.”

Muellers had a row of 10 delicious-looking almost fully-ripe pineapples as a garden backdrop.

The family was looking forward to some luscious dining. But what a surprise it was to find out that while the front side looked perfect, the rear of every pineapple had been hollowed out by skunks!

I’ll end with a third saying: “There’s always a new challenge.”

Yes, we certainly are in a time of challenges now.

Marilyn Hansen

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: London Drugs president supports local news
Next story
COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

Just Posted

COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest

Tickets can be refunded or honoured next year

Trans-Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase

The project will ensure safety and efficiency for travellers and commercial truck drivers

Salmon Arm council divided on whether to cut more expenses in 2020 budget

City councillor: ‘I have never in all my years on council been one to vote against a budget’

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Ambassador Cong Peiwu also says he wants Canadians to know that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

‘Stay home’ say South Okanagan municipalities as May long weekend approaches

South Okanagan towns inundated with visitors, says RDOS

Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Some Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

The residents said they want businesses to re-open and recovery from the economic downturn

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Most Read