Letter: Thrift stores not garbage dumps

As a follow-up to the story about the found Bible in last week’s Observer, I had a call from Drumheller from the grandson of the original owner of the bible. He said that when he was bad his grandma would pull him by the ear, sit him down and read from the bible to him.

I did want to mention that at the Church’s Thrift store we do not “huck” old books. Books older than 1940 are sold in the boutique and silent auction. Books that are discarded and recycled are in poor condition and outdated information.

The recycling and waste disposal is expensive especially for a non-profit organization. We thank the community for supporting this store but please keep in mind to drop off articles and books that are in good condition so that sorting incoming items is less wasteful both in the volunteers time and cost.

Jeanetta Zorn

