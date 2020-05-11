(Stock photo)

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Dear Editor:

How great that we as a community and province have worked together to fight this COVID-19 virus and can begin to ease up on restrictions!

This has been a time of such challenge and heartbreak, but it has also been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems on the globe — and to notice that we are actually capable of working together across the entire planet to address a shared problem.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

READ ALSO: Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

This is our chance to pivot.

As we reopen the economy, we can rush back to a normal that was failing us all, or we can move forward and rebuild a greener, fairer, stronger B.C.

Our problems — even this virus — stem from a way of doing business that uses up resources without replenishing or cleaning up, that is based on vast fossil fuel use, that pay some people properly and others not.

Now, as billions of public dollars are about to be channeled into recovery, we need to share our voice to ensure that we do not try to re-invest in just trying to get things “back to normal” — because normal is what got us here.

We can actually invest in a sustainable economy — one that will put people back to work safely, fight climate change and make our communities more resilient to future crises.

Linnea Good

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Dont get too smug about B.C.’s hydroelectric

Just Posted

MLA irked by budget hike for Highway 1 expansion in Shuswap

Former Transportation Minister Todd Stone critical of $61.1 million increase

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Show and shine of gratitude rolls hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club members spend Mother’s Day expressing gratitude and thanks

BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Scenario on its Facebook page allows participant to be investigator

New talent in region excites Okanagan Film Commission

Commissioner Jon Summerland says talent will ‘enrich production business’

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

Column: What are you looking forward to during uneventful Shuswap summer?

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

South Okanagan man wins $377k jackpot in online poker match

Penticton’s Chaudhary Irshad scored the biggest poker win of his life

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

Most Read