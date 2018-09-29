Letter: Trans-Canada construction a never-ending process of delays

I’m writing this letter in answer to all those criticisms about government efforts towards our Trans-Canada Highway

Do you not remember in the spring our highways minister, or whatever they call themselves these days, announcing the construction of two kilometres of four lanes at Donald, B.C.?

That’s right… two kilometres.

Have you not driven past Chase and noticed old signs removed and nice new ones erected telling us construction will start in 2022?

Didn’t the old signs say completion by that date?

Did you not get the nice pamphlet explaining all the hard work that’s being done by some committee towards negotiations with First Nations?

Anyone remember in 2008 the then-Liberal government erecting signs just north of Salmon Arm stating ‘keeping B.C. moving, four-laning Kamloops to Alberta border completion 2014?’

Come on people, don’t say our governments are not on top of the situation.

Wait until the next election, then things will really get going.

Ron Fagg

