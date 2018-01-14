Letter: Trudeau wasting taxpayers’ money

Re: Chris Foulds column, Jan. 3 Observer

Why are we, the people of this country, Canada, funding a billionaire’s charity, the Aga Khan’s “Global Center for Pluralism” to the tune of $15 million? Another elitist, entitled politician being free with someone else’s money – ours.

Justin is just like his dad P.E.T., a self-centered, self-indulgent, egotistic politician. Sorry, no good can come from a politician who spends so freely, and how’s the $32 million being spent on the PM’s home reno doing?

If it wasn’t so sad it would be funny.

Ron Gray