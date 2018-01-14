Letter: Voting reform inclusive, not exclusive

In the media I saw the question: “Why would the NDP want to disadvantage themselves by supporting voting reforms?”

That question asked, comes from the old girls and boys contingent of ancient dirty politics. I know why the NDP, and the Greens want it changed: It’s because Canadian society will not be healthy for much longer if we don’t change as per the rest of the world.

Now that we have become the next endangered species, via wrong “old boys” government inappropriate ethic, I’m thankful indeed that there are still people out there caring enough to protect us as a society or see us live better as a society; plain and simple. I

f you enjoy a lower hope for betterment and more “pretend” democracy, just vote for the old failed system. It’s time for unity in this country, and pretending we’re happy is dead wrong. I quit pretending 55 years ago.

In my world, anyone with the gall to ask “why change it” when it responds to their own private agenda, needs help upstairs. I would ask them to stop dangerous talk; that same dangerous talk as somebody else, we all know too well south of 49th. We better think this one opportunity through very, very carefully. Many others and myself are talking about accurately exposing the past ancient incorrect, unfair political practice. Let’s do it for our descendants and for ourselves.

As a Canadian citizen, deserving a role in political decision making, I simply sincerely ask, that we consider this carefully, and then act appropriately as a decent and respectful society. Voting reform will see individual’s ideals garner 60 per cent inclusion; not 60 per cent exclusion.

David R Derbowka