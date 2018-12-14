Letter: Wishing Merry Christmas not Happy Holidays

While shopping I overheard a man wishing someone a Happy Holiday? I asked this person why they use this phrase instead of saying Merry Christmas. His reply was, Merry Christmas offended him.

Our traditional way of expressing ourselves about Christmas follows long-established traditions and beliefs. These traditions have been a way for us in North America for centuries. Many of them are based on religious beliefs.

Some people want to change this greeting by telling us it goes against their human rights. They insist long-standing traditions should be banished because it offends some people in their minority group.

Everyone has the right to celebrate Christmas as they wish. I will continue to wish people a Merry Christmas. If this offends you, perhaps you should consider covering your ears or move to any area of the world that supports your wishes and your values.

It is my opinion wishing someone a Merry Christmas while celebrating Christmas offends no one as it is part of long-established Canadian culture and traditions.

Those that are offended would see our long-held beliefs and traditions banned. The majority of these protests are coming from fringe group minorities throughout the world today.

Merry Christmas to everyone, may everyone find peace and good will during this Christmas season.

Barry Campbell

