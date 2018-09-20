Letter: Writer’s point lost to insults

Re Sept. 14 Market News Viewpoint by T.W. Pausche:

“I’ll make it real simple for you, Jimmy.”

Where to start? If the intent of the insulting viewpoint was to educate and guide policy, the tone and language used relegated the letter, at best, to the rack before check-out at the grocery store.

I do not “gather and sing Kumbaya,” but civil discourse is the way to solutions that last.

Name calling is for the playground. If you have a point, prove it.

J. Smith

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter