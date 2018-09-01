LETTERS: Sidewalks should remain clear for pedestrians

All too often a neighbourhood stroll results in feelings of exasperation

I truly cannot understand why somebody would park on the sidewalk.

Do they do it downtown? Do they find walking difficult and are trying to get a couple of feet closer to the door? Are they concerned that another vehicle will sideswipe theirs and feel their vehicle is more valuable than pedestrians?

Do people really not know that sidewalks are for people? Seriously?

Michelle Knight