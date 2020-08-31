Local Lizzie: Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

If you are struggling with what to wear at the beginning of September, I get this. If you are like me, you like to dress Autumn fashion as soon as the first leaf falls to the ground. Yet, living in the Okanagan can make that difficult. The weather can still be too warm for that cute jacket you bought at the start of August. I am going to post three different outfit ideas that I adore because they’re all good for warm and colder weather.

The first outfit is my ultimate go-to when the weather is too warm for jeans. Here I have paired some cute denim shorts with a cropped white t-shirt, flannel and black military boots. This is perfect for an evening walk when the temperatures begin to drop. If you are too warm you can wrap the flannel around your waist or if you are too cold you can pair the shorts with some black sheertex tights.

This next outfit is more bohemian mixed with some grunge. I really like pairing my maxi skirt with an old band t-shirt that I found in a thrift store, some cute white sneakers and a cropped denim jacket and a white bralette. What makes this outfit more flattering is tying a knot in the front of the t-shirt to show off more of the skirt.

This last outfit is kind of fun. Here I’ve paired some ripped jeans, black band t-shirt with a white turtle neck layered underneath, black military boots and a burnt orange beanie. You can also pair this outfit with some black leggings or tighter jeans which would both be super cute. The great thing about owning a black pair of boots or white sneakers if you can pair them with basically any outfit.

About Lizzie Skelton:

I’m a fourth-year University student at UBCO.

My goal is to one day go into journalism at UBC Vancouver.

I want to eventually write about controversial and political topics.

Most Read