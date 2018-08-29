Mayor’s Report: September an exciting time in Salmon Arm

Nancy Cooper

Special to the Observer

Wow, it’s already the ninth month of the year! Where did our summer go? It’s the beginning of September, and a time when many activities return to their regular routine. Students will be heading back to their respective schools. Soon we will be enjoying the parade and attending our wonderful community fall fair. And even though it signals the end of summer, I really like September, with its crisp mornings, bright days, vibrant colours, an end to the smoke, and also a return of local football, soccer and hockey.

Yes, it’s true, schools are back Tuesday Sept. 4. A quick reminder to obey all school signs, use caution and slow down, as children walk or bike to school. We know they will be excited to be with their friends again and might not be as attentive as they should be.

I am certain we are all tired of the smoke-filled skies and many of you, including me, are feeling the health effects of the smoke. Our hearts go out to all affected by wildfires and are either evacuated or on evacuation alert. Also, a huge thank you to the many dedicated firefighters both at home and at the frontlines of the wildfires.

The cooler days of September normally help alleviate the fire hazard but that does not mean we can let our guard down. Please continue to be fire smart and remember wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility.

We are proud of our Salmon Arm Fire Department and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services and staff for helping those affected by wildfires. Salmon Arm sent a fire truck and a two-member crew to Burns Lake, while the CSRD deployed a structural protection unit to Fraser Lake, a three-person Emergency Social Services team to Burns Lake, and two wildland trucks to Dease Lake.

This fall for the first time in our lifetime we will witness an illegal substance become legal. This is history in the making. On Oct. 17, this year, cannabis, commonly called marijuana or pot, will become legal in Canada.

Lastly, let’s talk about this school year and why this is such an exceptional year for our city! Salmon Arm is growing and the population of young families has increased to the point where we need to open a school. School District 83, facing increased enrolment found it necessary to reopen South Canoe School, closed since 2004. They are offering the very popular Outdoor Learning Program at that location, and to date they have 111 students enrolled.

Yes, September, this ninth month of the year, is a very exciting time in Salmon Arm.

PS: Tom, this is your heads-up, I will entering my homemade bread in the fall fair!

@SalmonArm

barb.brouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter