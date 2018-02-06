MLA Report:Year in Review

The new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

Now that 2017 is behind us, we can collectively take a step back and look at the year that was.

British Columbia has seen its fair share of challenges this past year, whether it is working to find a solution on housing affordability, the opioid crisis, or the several natural disasters that we faced in B.C.’s Interior.

However, throughout these challenges we have seen diligent and compassionate individuals and organizations rally behind those in need. As the MLA for the Shuswap, I am proud to see so many members of our community give so generously of their time and service.

The Shuswap has seen several notable developments in the past few months, including the Salmon Arm West Highway Project, the beginnings of the provincial rail trail, and support for seniors and infants.

At the beginning of the year we saw the design and site preparation work laid out for the Salmon Arm West Highway Project. This expansion not only widens the highway, improves safety for motorists and cyclists.

In the spring, our BC Liberal government announced a variety of local projects, including funding for a multipurpose trail that will run 43 kilometers from Sicamous to Armstrong, new supportive housing for seniors at the Enderby Memorial Terrace, and new childcare spaces in Enderby. These improvements undoubtedly make life better for those who call this wonderful community home.

At the provincial level, we saw a change in government for the first time in 16 years. Despite this transition, my focus has not changed. As your MLA, I am still fighting to ensure that our community is receiving the support it needs and that hard-working individuals in the Shuswap have a voice in Victoria. I consider this opportunity to serve an incredible honour, and I once again thank you all for entrusting me to represent you.

but the new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

On behalf of the girls, our grandkids (plus one more on the way), and myself, I wish you well and hope you have a healthy and prosperous 2018.

Greg Kyllo

MLA, Shuswap

