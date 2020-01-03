Okanagan History in Pictures

Check out this aerial view of a frozen Okanagan Lake in 1957.
Owner of the yarn store says she is ‘ready to do something different’
Kaymen Winter and his lawyer claim police negligence was responsible for his injuries
Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas
Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide alarm at Alexander Street RBC branch
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Police asking for public assistance in locating Suzie Clark, last seen in Vernon Dec. 30
First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich
Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information
Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam
Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday
Mark Gayowski, 34, says the experience was ‘life-changing’
Report said 21,400 students took a course at the college in the past year
CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation
Acciona, Aecon to build union-only four-lane Fraser crossing
