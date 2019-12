A look inside at a bottling factory in downtown Vernon at the turn of the 20th century

Bottling wine? Nope. This is the interior view of a soda water factory in Vernon circa 1900, most likely the Vernon Spring Bottling Works which belonged to M.J. O’Brien and stood on the present-day site of McCulloch Court (Coldstream Avenue and 34th Street).

