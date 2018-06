The back and forth between the two words was kinda humorous, but I think it’s a good idea to give the park a First Nations name.

And they should keep the Roderick Haig-Brown name too, e.g.. Tsutswecw-Haig Brown Park.

Why erase history?

Brown was a prominent B.C. environmentalist and conservation writer; he worked hard for many years to preserve the Fraser River and its tributaries as salmon habitat.

There’s still a mountain named after him in Strathcona Park, though.

Kim Harrison