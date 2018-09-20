Remembering the Newfoundlanders’ cuss box caper

A Newfoundland song: “I’s the boy that built the boat, I’s the boy that sails her; I’s the boy that catches the fish to bring home back to Lisa.”

The moose are pretty big up at Houston, B.C., so buddy Doug and I decided to stay at his brother’s place on arrival and just see how big they really where.

The Goosely Creek mine was going full bore at the time and most residents were employed there. Many Newfoundlanders were also employed, things weren’t good for them back home. At the time the Idelzise Pub had burnt down, so all drinking was done at the local Legion. After our second day with no moose, it was time for refreshments.

So happened that six steel girders supported the ceiling section of the building and welded to one was a metal cuss box. Each time a patron swore, the bartender told them to put a Loonie in the box. So happened a bunch of Newfoundlanders had their welding truck just outside. While some ordered pitchers of beer, distracting the bartender, a cutting torch was dragged in under the side door and two good ol’ boys cut the cuss box off.

The joint erupted in laughter! It was a standard Newfoundland practical joke, born out of hardship and isolation over eons of time. Newfoundlanders have hung in there, bringing with them a wonderful sense of humour and music, along with their famous “screech.”

While serving with the Princess Patricia’s back in the late 1960’s I knew many good soldiers from back east like Cpl. Tupper, D company who said he was was from Corner Brass or Corner Brook. Pearly Parker, who played guitar like no other and sang Harry Hibbs’ Newfoundland songs.

A few seasons back, Newfoundland miners near McLeese Lake would roar into our moose camp at night shooting guns off and claiming the moose were theirs. As our troop of fisheries officers went through RCMP training in Regina, the Newfoundland and P.E.I. guys headed to the Stand Easy pub each night to raise a little hell in the barracks on their return.

My bed space was always a hub of activity at night, as after polishing boots and cleaning revolvers I’d bring out the guitar and so would a New Brunswicker and we would jam seafaring songs, all the boys from down east joining in.

We are pretty laid back out here in the west. In Newfoundland, there’s more moose than people. And more good musicians than you can shake a stick at. There are also some lessons to be learned about tough times, good work ethics and just plain having fun!

In the military, our platoon did a 10-mile night route march, with full rifle, full pack, 145 rounds of ammo and a pick or shovel (to dig foxholes).

At dawn the next morning the only three standing were myself, Captain Paxton and one tough little Newfoundlander!

