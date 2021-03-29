Salmon Arm citizens asked to help council decide Lakeshore’s fate

The City of Salmon Arm would like input from the public on three options for upgrading unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. These signs were up in 2018. (File photo)

In the coming weeks, the mayor and council will be making an important and financially significant decision regarding the ongoing sloughing of Lakeshore Road between 10th Avenue and 20th Avenue NE.

In 2017, this section of road experienced severe instability; in response, geotechnical specialists together with city staff proposed three

options for remediation.

In order of most expensive to least, the options are: 1) maintaining two-lane traffic and adding a bike/walk lane ($2.1 million); 3) maintaining two-lane traffic with no walk/bike lane ($1.8 million); 2) creating a one-way street southbound and a walk/bike lane ($1.5 million).

Further information and a questionnaire can be found at the following website: http://www.salmonarm.ca/440/Lakeshore-Road-Slope-Stabilization.

Written feedback must be received by April 7, 2021 to be included in the public input session.

Alternatively, feedback can be presented “in person” by virtually attending the evening council session on April 12, 2021. If you wish to attend electronically please send your request to cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

Lakeshore Road is among the most scenic roads in our community, and links the north-eastern part of town to the foreshore and downtown core. Whatever option is ultimately chosen will have an impact on the look and feel of our city for decades to come.

I would urge everyone to take the time to educate themselves on the proposals and help the city come to a decision that best serves the long-term interests of residents.

