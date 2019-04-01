Salmon Arm’s population, building permits booming

Council Report by Coun. Chad Eliason

A lot has been happening in the city lately, especially when it comes to construction.

According to B.C. statistics, we are the fast growing city in B.C. over 5,000 people, with more than 19,000 people, up from 17,000 in just two years.

We were able to handle this growth, thanks to our professional staff and the forward-thinking planning that happened during our last official community plan process.

In 2018, we saw over $66.8 million in building permits, our biggest year ever, slightly higher than 2017 (third – 65M) and 2007 (second – 66.4M). During a three-year span from 2016-18, 392 single-family dwellings were constructed totalling close to $40 million of the annual permits. Many remember similar events in 2004-2007.

Salmon Arm is not unique; this building boom has been felt across the province with many communities experiencing record years. After the economic crash a decade ago, new housing starts were well below the average of 80/year for many years, creating a deficit in supply. The market changed in 2015, demand has soared ever since and the market is playing catch up.

What often occurs after a residential growth spurt is that new commercial buildings follow and housing starts normalize. We’ll be able to see if this is the case in the coming years, but what is more important is that we start planning for the future housing needs.

Read more: Salmon Arm sees growth in housing construction

Read more: Column: Construction building the Shuswap’s economy

Read more: Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

While our next review of the official community plan is a few years away, there are things that we can do in the short term to incentivize the types of building that we want to see. Perhaps tax incentives for high density housing or creative zoning like Kelowna has recently introduced with its RU-7 zone will get us the types of housing that we will need. Big Ideas will help this Small City grow.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Salmon Arm Councillor Chad Eliason

Previous story
Letter: Surgery wait times in B.C. improve, much work to do

Just Posted

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

Commercial/residential building proposed for 10th Avenue SW

Site will include contractor’s office downstairs, two residential suites upstairs

Snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities want to be consulted on further closures

Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women

Wings of Mercy drones have begun looking, ground search in plans for May.

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Display to spark conversation about overdoses in Okanagan

Each of the 645 candles represent an overdose death in the community

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

Salmon Arm’s population, building permits booming

Council Report by Coun. Chad Eliason

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

Letter: What does “democracy” mean to you?

The word ‘democracy’ means different things to different people. For some, democracy… Continue reading

Most Read