Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

The Marie Kondo method of tidying has recently become a household conversation topic with Netflix’s recent docuseries, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” garnering attention from The New York Times and Ellen Degeneres to name a few.

So many of us struggle with keeping on top of the amount of stuff we own and many of our homes have turned into storage spaces instead of living spaces. It can be overwhelming and can make it a challenge to start your day on a positive note, think about having friends over or simple decisions can become difficult.

The personal journey we have experienced through our own KonMari Practices is the driving force that has inspired us to come together to bring the teachings of Marie Kondo to The Okanagan and surrounding areas.

As Certified KonMari Consultants living right here in the Okanagan, we are thrilled to share our business Simply Spark Joy with you and are looking forward to helping you with your tidying journey on the Black Press Media Network. We believe in the method and love to see the changes that clients experience after decluttering their homes.

Tune in every other Wednesday where we’ll discuss a variety of topics including:

  • Marie Kondo basics for tidying your home
  • Tips to getting started
  • Setting a timeline for your tidying
  • Defining the term “Spark Joy”
  • Falling in love with your closet
  • The magic of decluttering
  • Folding techniques
  • Getting ready for back to school

“Can you place your hand on your heart and swear that you are happy when surrounded by so much staff that you don’t even remember what’s there?” Marie Kondo

We hope to hear about your personal tidying journey and would love to hear from you if you have any questions or ideas for future topics.

Barb Haymour: barb@simplysparkjoy.com

Wendy Chamberlain: wendy@simplysparkjoy.com

simplysparkjoy.com

Who are Wendy and Barb?

After assisting each other with complete home tidies, they jumped at the opportunity to attend the San Francisco KonMari training seminars in December 2016. They spent three days with amazing like minded participants sharing the same tidying passion and feel so fortunate to have been in the presence of Marie Kondo. This inspiration motivated them to complete the KonMari Certification Process over the next ten months.

They currently both live in the sunny Okanagan in beautiful British Columbia, Canada otherwise known as “wine country”. Their families support them in this tidying craze and are excited to see them be their true selves.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna women simply spark joy through Konmari

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
EDITORIAL: The best or the least worst

Just Posted

Salmon Arm artist shares love for painting with Roots & Blues performers

Making a business out of creating art a dream come true for the Meikle family

Roots and Blues performer endorses young Salmon Arm climate change activists

Musician Luke Wallace ispired by non-profit Mirella Project

Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

Salmon Arm native embraces opportunity to play overseas

Looking for a job in Salmon Arm? Now’s a good time

Trends show workers needed in trades, service industry, high-tech manufacturing and more

Alternative approval process to proceed for Centennial Field purchase

Fate of loan to purchase land for future park in hands of South Shuswap residents

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Column: Scientific knowledge trumps luck on the lake

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

Across the Okanagan, weather is not expected to break 30 C

One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Coming home: Okanagan softball star returns after career-changing injury

Shayla Tyerman joins UBC Okanagan in their inaugural season in the WCSA

Most Read