Spot the danger before you play

LETTER: War Amps sends Playsafe message

PLAYSAFE: Don't Let It Happen to You from The War Amps on Vimeo.

Accidents can happen in a split second. As the weather warms up and kids spend more time outside, I encourage parents, teachers and community group leaders to help pass on The War Amps PLAYSAFE message.

I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program and have met kids who have lost limbs in accidents. As a leg amputee, I also know what it is like to live without a limb.

See also: Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Members of CHAMP are warning kids to spot the danger before they play in a new video, PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let It Happen to You. They share their stories about how they lost their limbs in accidents and stress the importance of staying away from “mean machines” like lawn mowers, boats, cars and farm equipment. Please take some time to view or download the video free-of-charge online at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Jennah Stavroff

War Amps Regional Representative, British Columbia

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Considering the price at the gas pump
Next story
Check out this tax break

Just Posted

Regulating drones harassing birds tricky for Salmon Arm council

City seeks clarity and options on restricting drone use in sensitive ecological areas

Celista woman asks that people stop swiping daffodils from memorial bed

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

New bargaining dates set for Interior mill workers, owners

Northern agreement expected to set a precedent for local workers during May negotiations

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

Counsellors: Grief can come in many forms after Salmon Arm shooting

Community members urged to stay connected with others following trauma

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

New Okanagan business takes home Enterprize Challenge award

FILL - refillable cleaning and hygiene products coming to the community

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

No one harmed after rollover

The crash took place at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

Car stolen from Chase found crashed on Trans-Canada Highway

The occupants of the stolen vehicle were gone by the time the RCMP arrived

Check out this tax break

LETTER: Okanagan resident finds a trick to not paying taxes in Canada

Most Read