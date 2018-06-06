Three complaints about pipeline bail out

I have three general complaints about the Kinder Morgan bailout:

1. “The project became too risky for a commercial entity to go forward with it; that’s what Kinder Morgan told us.”

“We are going to ensure that it gets built so that we can get our resources to new markets.” – Justin Trudeau

What are the chances that Justin, a part- time drama teacher and white-water raft guide, can properly and successfully manage and evaluate risk in a project of this magnitude and complexity?

When the big boys say it’s risky, it’s time to step back.

2. Where is the demand? We are told that we’ll get more money in Asia.

Calgary Herald: “During the first quarter, the Calgary-based company didn’t produce almost 17,000 barrels of oil due to the widening price differential between benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude and Western Canadian Select heavy oil.”

Doesn’t supply and demand mean anything any more?

Price is set at the Gulf Coast refineries. Refining dilbit is more expensive, and it leaves a lot of waste behind. That is always going to be reflected in the price paid for the raw material.

3. Who will buy it, and at what price? Mexico tried to sell Heavy Mayan crude to the Chinese… and found that the hated gringo in Houston was willing to pay more. Why would China make an exception in our case? The whole pipeline proposal is based on the pipe dream that some Asian Santa Claus is going to pay Alberta more than the world price for a poor quality product that has to be shipped in smaller tankers across the Pacific ocean.

Are the Chinese really that bad of businessmen?

I don’t think so.

Richard Smiley

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture
Next story
Park should recognize Haig-Brown

Just Posted

Soda stolen after break-in at Blondies

Theives smashed a glass door to gain entry to the coffee shop

Water advisory lifted for Sorrento

Turbidity returns to safe levels for consumption

Facing life’s challenges together

Blind Bay’s Irvine and Avalon Thomson celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Power outage prompts generator purchase

City of Salmon Arm wants to ensure it can provide potable water in an emergency situation.

Salmon Arm woman fights for a life-changing surgery

Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room and reduce wait time

In Photos: Happy campers

Parkview students visited the Eagle Bay camp on June 4 to 6

Shuswap students hit the track at district meet

A day of fun outdoor competition

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

A paddle in the shallows

Allan Benty and his daughter Nova paddle through the shallow water covering the Sicamous beach park

Carriers try out paddling, rowing

Black Press circulation crew takes part in Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club’s open house

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

Speciality canning shop goes back to roots

Stacey’s Specialty Canning and Goods opened on April 13 in Lumby.

Ride Okanagan rails for Canada Day

2018 Okanagan Trestles Tour July 1 at KVR trail

Most Read