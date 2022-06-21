Wild Sky Sisters

Wild Sky Sisters: Cancer Season – feel the river of your emotions

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Cosmic Unconditional Love

Cancer season starts with the Summer Solstice on June 21st.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year when the Earth’s North Pole is tilted closest to the sun. There are two solstices each year. One in June with Cancer season and one in December with the opposite or SISTER sign of Capricorn.

This is the seasonal initiation of Summer.

We are moving from:

Yang energy – Gemini – Mutable Air

into

Yin Energy – Cancer – Cardinal Water

Sacred mind makes way for sacred feelings.

Cancer season is a time for healing our relationship – with ourselves, our family and our feelings. It’s a time to look at the ways that we nourish – both others and ourselves. From the work of Dr. Masuro Emoto and Viktor Schauberger, we know that water holds memory.

Cardinal water is the source of it all. It’s the wellspring from where life forms.

Water is intuitive and empathetic. Cancer rules the breasts and the womb. The greatest nurturing mother of us all, Mother Earth is alive with activity during this beautiful shift in the northern hemisphere.

Cancer is where we discover how to take care of others and ourselves. Cancer rules the ideas behind home, family and ancestral energy.

Ever felt a little crabby? Probably because you’re not internally resourced. Maybe because you’re safeguarding your feelings and what is vulnerable to you.

Many will say Cancers are “moody” and we replace that with MOON-Y.

Just like the moon which is always changing shape and signs – the Cancer energy is always moving. Feelings are not facts and will shift and change often, maybe even several times a day.

In today’s busy world, we have no choice – self care is non negotiable. Find the things that nourish you most this Cancer season. Let the sun shine down on the way in which you create boundaries for yourself so that you are FULL for the people you care about most.

And relax into the slower pace of summer and really enjoy life with those you love.

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

horoscopes

Previous story
OP-ED: Anti-Racism Data Act will help to dismantle systemic racism

Just Posted

An exhibition at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum in Salmon Arm featuring revered Neskonlith Elder Dr. Mary Thomas will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)
Exhibition featuring revered Elder to be unveiled tonight at Haney Village in Salmon Arm

Dragon boaters gather in Salmon Arm June 18, 2022 to carry out the Carnation Ceremony honouring cancer survivors, supporters, those in remission, those living with cancer day-to-day and those who have died. (Photo contributed)
Dragon boaters take to Shuswap Lake to honour paddlers touched by cancer

Young dancers give it their all during the Similkameen Powwow of Champions. June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is designated as National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

Forest fire aftermath from Rock Creek wildfire. Provided by Jesse Zeman.
‘Free-for-all’ access to burned Okanagan forests stopping post-wildfire regeneration: Advocates