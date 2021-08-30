Wild Sky Sisters

Wild Sky Sisters: Virgo season, earth healers unite

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Virgo season starts on Aug 22nd when the Sun moves into Virgo at 2:35 p.m. PST.

Virgo season is the sweet shift of summer into fall.

We are moving from Yang energy – Leo – Fixed FIRE to Yin Energy – Virgo – Mutable Earth. Sacred expression makes way for sacred healing.

Virgo season is a time for tending to our routines, rituals and temple – our everyday surroundings and our bodies. It’s also time to look at the ways in which we SERVE. Virgo wants to organize systems and make things efficient. Dutiful, yet critical, we can look to nature to see the ways in which it organizes.

Virgo is mutable earth which shifts and changes. Imagine walking along a beach and the way sand shifts and yet takes form, ever changing. Every small grain of sand makes up the entire beach. Flexibility and being adaptable is important to this energy. We only have to look as far as our skin to see our tans fading. Are you ready for the seasonal shift?

Earth is about practicality and making things real. This is a great month to think about your daily rituals and routines. Which ones sustain you? Which ones feel like they could use a little freshening up? What is one small habit you could add to your day that will bring you health and vibrancy? Virgo rules the digestive system and impacts health and wellness, so it’s a perfect time to get that exercise routine in place.

To embody Virgo energy, there is a great need to analyze, discern and function efficiently, but with this drive for efficiency there can be a loud inner critic.

Take the month to examine when this little voice arises.

Remember that you don’t have to listen to it.

Get curious about the critical nature of your thoughts.

Is it true? Is it necessary? Where can I serve instead of critique?

Make real the ways in which you care for and heal yourself and others.

You are important.

You are worthy.

You are loved.

And when in doubt remember that Virgo loves a detailed list.

If you are feeling down, write a list of all the things that you are good at.

If a friend is struggling, write a letter of gratitude.

And with mutable energy knowledge, know that this too shall pass.

Sending you Wild Sky Love as the season shifts.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

