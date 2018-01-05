Winter gripe good for the soul

While I can honestly say I had every intention of entering the new year on a positive note with a positive attitude, I currently find myself, well, sort of feeling a little sad and lonely.

It’s not just the fact that we’re facing another three or four long dreary months of freezing cold temperatures, drifting snow and bleak grey skies. No, it’s more than that. It’s the thought that the only alternative seems to be sitting at home watching game shows and the Oprah channel. It’s all just too sad… and depressing.

In fact, there are an ever increasing number of people who, like me, simply don’t like winter. There is even a ‘condition’ for people who find winter too long and too depressing. Such people are said to be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

According to medical definition, SAD is a condition or disorder which involves episodes of depression that occur at a specific times of the year, most often starting in the fall and continuing on though the winter months into spring. The disorder may begin during the teen years or early adulthood and, like other forms of depression, occurs more often among women than men. Symptoms of SAD usually build up slowly in the late autumn and progress through the winter months. Many of the symptoms are the same as with depression, including a significant loss in energy and ability to concentrate, especially in the afternoon, a loss of interest in work and/or other activities, as well as lethargy, social withdrawal and general irritability.

While there may not be any real test for SAD, doctors or health-care providers can attempt to make a diagnosis based on a history of symptoms, along with a physical exam and blood tests to rule out other disorders that are similar to SAD. As with some other types of depression, antidepressant medications and therapy can be effective to a degree. Light therapy, using special fluorescent lights that duplicate sunlight is another common therapy used by people suffering from SAD. The simply taking of long walks during the daylight hours and getting lots of exercise can also help alleviate symptoms. And, while SAD does usually improve more quickly with treatment, most symptoms, when all is said and done, seem to get better on their own with a change of seasons.

Perhaps there could be some sort of an acronym for people such as myself who, although not clinically depressed, consider themselves to be Not A Real Fan of winter (NARF) – people who suffer more from having more of an attitude than a clinical condition.

Individuals who suffer from NARF could gather together during the winter months at coffee shops and fast food restaurants and just sit around and gripe to their heart’s content about everything from potholes in the roads to young people, current affairs and/or city council, the price of winter tires, television reruns, global warming and the fact that some places are now charging for second and third coffee refills. If nothing else it would help them pass those three or four long dreary months of freezing cold temperatures, drifting snow and bleak grey skies. They say that griping is good for the soul. It allows you to vent – get everything out. They could also play monopoly while rolling up the rim to win.

Perhaps a better idea might be to change from our current Julian calendar to one where we go directly from September to March or April, thus doing away with the winter months. September is a good fishing month so it could be at least twice as long and spring could last from, say, chironomid season right through to the mayfly and early caddis hatches. Summer could then be extended so that people could take their holidays when the roads are free of snow. The gas and oil companies would certainly go along with the idea because they could make loads of extra revenue by gouging people during all the extra long weekends that would be created. It’s an idea to consider.

Any way you look at it, months of freezing cold temperatures, vague acronyms and the very thought of getting out of bed and going to a fast food restaurant to gripe and play monopoly is every bit as depressing as sitting at home watching game shows and the Oprah Channel. It’s all too sad and depressing. Will spring ever come?

I suppose I could always subscribe to the Fishing Channel.