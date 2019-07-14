“I don’t agree with it, I don’t think fining works, I don’t think there’s a system that has proven to work and I think it’s a fine that is probably not going to be recouped anyway.” - Althea Mongerson

Word on the street: Do you support the city’s proposed $50 fine for panhandling if used as a last resort?

The Observer asked: Do you support the city’s proposed $50 fine for panhandling if used as a last resort?

“They don’t have the money in the first place, that’s why they’re panhandling. It makes no sense to me at all.” - Darlene Gawley

“These people, with where they’re at, they’re going to be panhandling in order to pay for their fine? I don’t know, it’s a complex scenario.” - Ernie Scheil

“If they’re panhandling usually they can’t afford to pay the bill anyway. I don’t think it would work as a deterrent just because of the fee, I don’t think they’d be able to afford it,” - Kathy McGill

“If that’s what they have to do to enforce it and that keeps things moving as it should then I don’t see why not.” - Noah Genn

