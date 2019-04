“If it gets over $1.50, I’ve got two feet and a heartbeat,” -Kassidy Phipps

This week the Observer asked: What’s the most you would pay for a litre of gasoline?

“I live out of town so I’m not biking to town for everything,” -Candace Britton

“I have no choice, I’m a realtor.” -Steve Lewis

“If we have to go we have to go for appointments and things. We cut costs in other ways,” -Louise Cooper