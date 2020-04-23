Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

So. Are y’all fed up with the work from home articles, the get-fit apps, the hard sell on home office equipment..? Ya. Me too. To be honest I’ve been struggling to know what to write, picking up and putting down my quill and ink way too many times because I may be a few things, but I’m not a cliché. I want to give you something to get your teeth into, not just another COVID-19 ra ra ra… there’s enough of that out there right under all our self-isolating noses.

So I’m digging down for something deep that I can keep light, and it struck me that amidst all this topsy-turvy weirdness that we are navigating as best we can, there is an angle that I’m interested in, I thought you might be too…

Why do we need human connection in the workplace?

By that, I don’t just mean knowing our peers are there for us, I don’t mean the planned collision spaces that we bump into our colleagues and talk about work, life, cocktails, (is that just me?).. I mean the deeper connection that we didn’t know that we were missing until it was snatched away from us a month or so ago..

I’ve recently been hearing people self-identify as ‘introverted extroverts’ and ‘extroverted introverts’ with varying degrees of acceptance on the experience of working in solitude at home. And then there’s those incredible humans who are juggling home-schooling and sharing the dining table with a partner whilst trying to get Some. Darn. Work. Done.

But what is it that we are missing?

Were we simply underestimating the effect that spending up to a third of our lives with a random selection of people who happen to occupy the same four walls as us, has on our internal happiness? Or is it deeper than that? Could it be the absence of that connection making us unhappy? Stay with me on this.

It’s well known that we each need human interaction on some level to, dare I say, validate, our existence. (OK, that may be a bit dramatic.) but we know we need the physical and emotional cues that come from face to face interactions. We’ve all experienced the misunderstanding of a text tone, of a poorly placed emoji, or too many exclamation marks!!!!

It forces overthinking, even in those who pretend it doesn’t. We second guess, and begin to build opinions and barriers that only serve to grow that discontent over time.

We aren’t wired to build relationships digitally *cue online-dater uproar*. Face to face interactions allow us to register facial responses (and react accordingly), they are necessarily more efficient and productive, which in turn leads to a sense of achievement, and the non verbal cues allow us to build an internal framework about how we connect with this specific person. A framework that means we get to shortcut all that analysis the next time we interact.

Alliant University of Psychology webpage, states: “Communicating face to face also builds trust and connection between employer and employee as well as between colleagues. This can foster goodwill and build that sense of teamwork that can transform an organization from surviving to thriving. There simply is no substitute for connecting on a human level”.

So, I’m leaving you with that. If the freedom to do your housework in between emails, or the fact you can have your ‘quarantini locktail’ at 2pm and no-one knows (or cares, because they’re doing it too) is getting a bit old, the fact that you’re not close enough to smell your colleagues probably has something to do with it. It’s called the Olfactory Code. It’s science. I love science.

Until next time, my friends, stay safe, and let’s make that curve a little less bendy so we can all get back to that happy, smelly, place… Adieu.

Missed the last column?

Galloway: No ‘effing’ beige

About Jules Galloway:

Jules Galloway is known as an agitator and a change maker, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. As the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build and co-owner of HUB Office Furniture, Jules ignores the status quo and is fundamentally changing the way the design industry does business. Having started her first business more than 25 years ago, Jules’ continued success comes from knowing when to buck the trends and instead dig into the ‘why’ as a way to understand what her clients really want. Especially when they have no idea! Jules has vision and it’s not just about the right chairs to go with that flooring. She is passionate about function-first design and purposeful projects. She has a clear idea of what it means to be part of the community and she incorporates this into every aspect of her life. As an instructor at the Centre for Arts and Technology Design School, Jules encourages young designers to understand the fundamentals but to also be confident to take the risks. Her personal passion for child and youth mental health has led to non-profit organizations making up 80% of her design projects. Jules brings her heart into all she does. She is a relationship builder who has a savvy eye, strong business acumen and leads with her heart. She lives in Kelowna, B.C.with her two children, her dog and her fiancé – soon to be husband, Lee!

www.evolveinteriors.ca

Email: jules@evolveinteriors.ca

Instagram:

Founder and CEO @evolve_designbuild

Co-Own @hubofficefurnitureinc

Facebook

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Interior design

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Just Posted

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

CSRD grants $5,000 payment to Sorrento Food Bank

The money will help the food bank stay stocked amid increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market returning with online option

Market scheduled to start again mid-May at Ross Street Plaza

Shuswap resident making ‘positive books’ to uplift community

Nicole Defeo writes positive quotes and messages to encourage others

Snapshot: Shuswap student learning in curious company

Furry friends assist Ranchero Elementary’s Sam Muddiman with learning-from-home education effort

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Princeton Traditional Music Festival cancelled for 2020

Princeton’s Traditional Musical Festival, held each year in August, has been cancelled… Continue reading

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

Vernon-area produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne writes about creating a change plan that works

Most Read