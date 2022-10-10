PHOTOS: Derby’s return an Armstrong Thanksgiving smash

Armstrong Demolition Derby organizer - and driver - Lyle Williamson (Car 88) had an ongoing battle with Mission’s George Dover (left) in the opening heat Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) On-course announcer Laurie Silvester (right) gets the first heat off and running at the return of the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Miranda Bischke of Salmon Arm ended up the driver of a car raffled off to a lucky attendee at the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon’s Rick Crozman (35X, centre) rams the back end of Mission’s George Dover’s car during the opening heat at the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) George Dover from Mission, in Car 327, rams the raffle car driven by Salmon Arm’s Miranda Bischke during the opening heat the 2022 Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Salmon Arm driver Miranda Bischke (left) gets some revenge on Mission’s George Dover in the first heat at the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Armstrong Demolition Derby organizer Lyle Williamson drove car 88 into the main event Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. The No. 88 is in memory of longtime derby participant/volunteer Al Silvester, who died in September. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Mission’s George Dover (right) battled hometown favourite and event organizer Lyle Willamson (centre) in the opening heat of the 2022 Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. Both qualified for the main event. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Mission’s George Dover (Car 327) got the better of Armstrong’s Lyle Williamson (Car 88X) in the opening heat of the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Grindrod’s Riverfront Pub and Grill had a car in the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Mission’s George Dover (right) was all smiles after winning the opening heat Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox- Black Press)

Thanksgiving Sunday morning came around, and Miranda Bischke from Salmon Arm was heading to Armstrong for the return of the city’s immensely popular demolition derby.

Bischke, 30, had no inkling whatsoever she’d end up driving in the event.

Enter Bischke’s friend, Steve Hasenbank from Peachland, who operates a YouTube channel called Apocalypse Off Road, which has more than 2,500 subscribers. A demolition derby fan, Hasenbank built a car for the 2022 Armstrong Demolition Derby and raffled off a chance to drive the car in the opening heat Sunday.

“I wanted to promote my channel so I built the car and offered to have somebody in the crowd drive it, the winner of the raffle,” said Hasenbank. “The woman who won the raffle was thrilled, even though when she bought the ticket she was leaning toward giving it away. So I gave it to Miranda.”

Bischke had a blast behind the wheel of Hasenbank’s Car 57 Raffle Car.

“It was amazing,” she beamed in the pits. “I was having a lot of fun out there. The best part, of course, was the smashing of the cars.”

Bischke placed fifth out of 13 in the opening heat and was waiting to see if the result was good enough to make the derby’s main event later in the day.

“She did excellent,” said Hasenbank of Bischke’s performance. “I think we made it (main event).”

The opening heat was won by Mission’s George Dover, who withstood a great battle with derby organizer and hometown favourite Lyle Williamson, much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

Cars, mini-cars and trucks were on the agenda at the IPE Grounds as the derby returned for the first time since 2019 because of COVID.

As expected, the event was a sell-out with hundreds turned away at the two entrance gates.

