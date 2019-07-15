PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Among the performers at Armstrong MetalFest 2019 was Death Machine at the Hassen Arena. The event also included happenings at the IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
Festival goers lend their hands to lift a man in a wheelchair closer to the stage during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
Apollyon bass player Milan Bertucci and guitarist Braden Farr perform with their Kelowna-based group at the annual Armstrong MetalFest on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
The winner of the Beer Helmet March holds his trophy at the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event held at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
Festival goers loved having their picture taken with Necrogoblikon mascot John Goblikon at the annual Armstrong MetalFest celebration on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
Featured band Origin plays their set during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
When not inside the Hassen Arena enjoying the music, festival goers at the annual Armstrong MetalFest had a chance to catch Thrash Wrestling on the IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
Armstrong MetalFest co-founder Jesse Valstar performs with Odinfist during the annual event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds on the weekend. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
The group ArkenFire performs during their set at the annual Armstrong MetalFest on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Huge crowds had a blast in Armstrong.

The 11th annual Armstrong MetalFest had heads banging at the Hassen Arena to the sounds of a half-dozen local Okanagan bands joining national and international talent.

This year’s lineup featured headliners Origin, along with goblin tyrants Nekrogoblikon and an onslaught of more than 30 bands including Parisian extreme metallers Betraying the Martyrs (full lineup is listed below).

READ MORE: Metal heads converge in Armstrong

When not enjoying the music, festival goers had a chance to stay on-site as the IPE Grounds were used for camping, and entertainment such as Thrash Wrestling was also on-hand.

Armstrong MetalFest 2019 local line-up:

Origin (Kansas/California/New York);

Nekrogoblikon (Los Angeles, CA);

Betraying The Martyrs (Paris);

WAKE (Calgary, AB);

Entheos (Santa Cruz, CA);

Within Destruction (Slovenia);

Centuries of Decay (Toronto);

Sentinels (New Jersey)

• Odinfist (Armstrong)

• Apollyon (Kelowna)

• Arkenfire (Kelowna)

• Nomad (Enderby)

• Death Machine (Kelowna)

• Indecipherable Noise (Peachland).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Public asked to help monitor CP Rail coal trains passing through Shuswap

Residents are asked to contact rail company if they see trains emitting coal dust

Highway 1 reopens following vehicle fire west of Chase

The Highway has reopend to single-lane alternating traffic, delays are expected due to congestion.

Letter: Better ways for Downtown Salmon Arm businesses to address poverty

Prohibiting sitting or lying down both measures designed to make poverty invisible and criminal

Salmon Arm actor, writer takes stab at thriller for silver screen

Now living in New York City, Dani Barker wrote and is starring in Follow Her.

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Environment Canada says it’s going to be a rainy week

Our history in picture: What’s under construction?

Is this the Royal Bank under construction? The decade is the 1970s.… Continue reading

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Most Read