PHOTOS: Seventh heaven for Vernon Jackals over Salmon Arm

Officially, the Vernon Jackals have won the Okanagan Rugby Union’s playoff trophy six consecutive years.

Throw in an off-pitch competition involving cold beverages one season and the Jackals’ players will tell you it’s actually seven consecutive titles.

On the Grahame Park pitch at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School Saturday afternoon, July 9, the Jackals collected the trophy for the sixth straight time, downing the Salmon Arm Yeti 44-5 in the championship.

Jackals’ standoff Lewis McKnight led Vernon by scoring more than half of his team’s points. He collected five points by scoring one of his team’s tries, used his right leg to convert all five Jackals majors and booted three penalty kicks for 24 points on the day.

Salmon Arm opened the scoring early in the first half, taking advantage of Vernon penalties and a botched Jackals’ lineout for a 5-0 lead.

Vernon led 14-5 at the intermission.

The Jackals cleaned up their penalty problems and dominated the second half, holding Salmon Arm out of their end of the field on all but three occasions.

