PHOTOS: Vernon students deliver newspaper fashion

Kennedy Wicklund models her work of, er, newsprint during the Silver Star Elementary School Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)Kennedy Wicklund models her work of, er, newsprint during the Silver Star Elementary School Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)
Silver Star Elementary School’s Luke Friesen works the runway, modeling his creation in the school’s Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)Silver Star Elementary School’s Luke Friesen works the runway, modeling his creation in the school’s Grade 6 and 7 Newspaper Fashion Show Thursday, March 2, in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde Photo)

Flyers as a dress shirt?

The sports section as slacks?

Classifieds as evening wear?

Well, why not?

Grade 6 and 7 students at Vernon’s Silver Star Elementary School were challenged to design formal wear and street wear using only newspapers.

The final part of the project was a Newspaper Fashion Show, with students modelling their creations down a runway in front of their peers on Thursday, March 2.

The students, um, ‘delivered’ on the newspaper fashion.

READ MORE: North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for Vernon couple whose triplets have medical complications

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fashion and StyleNewsSchoolsVernon

Just Posted

Rise Up Helping Hands volunteers Irene Anderson and Marley Ormondy, program director Sherrelle Anderson and executive director Launa Payne, and volunteer Chantell Ducharme make healthy food and put together tote bags on Feb. 24 to give away. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)
Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 2 medals apiece at Canada Winter Games

The damaged truck. (AIM/ Instagram)
Snowplow damaged by passing car on Highway 97A in Armstrong

A microsuite development proposed for 113 Weddup St. and 1005 Riverside Ave. will consist of 12, 10, 6 and 5-unit buildings. (District of Sicamous image)
Rezoning for 103-unit microsuite development going to Sicamous council