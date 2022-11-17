Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk 2022 NFL season second half

NFL REPORT: Discussion includes Tom Brady talking about playing in the CFL

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season progresses through its second half.

Discussion includes surprise teams – good and bad – a possible contract extension for Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke’s quest for an NFL gig, thoughts on Tom Brady ever coming to the CFL and some bonus Grey Cup predictions.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

NFLPodcastsPro sportsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’

Just Posted

A boat is cleaned off at one of B.C.'s watercraft inspection stations in 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap group asks B.C. government for more resources to keep invasive mussels out of province

Andre’s Electronics in Salmon Arm opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Nov. 12, although some stock and displays are still to come. A grand opening will likely take place in the spring. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Andre’s Electronics opens its doors in Salmon Arm, Popeyes Chicken soon to follow

A sign placed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is blocked by a tree near Coldstream. (Contributed)
Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The distance blood travels