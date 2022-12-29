PODCAST: Can any NFL coach get QB Russell Wilson back on track?

Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL’s stretch run

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts with just two weeks to go in the NFL’s regular season.

Discussion includes the playoff chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s ongoing struggles in Denver, player safety, Super Bowl picks and more.

