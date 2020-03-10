100 Mile House victory brings Chase Heat’s playoff run to a close

The Chase Heat’s Gavin Mattey tries to muscle by the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ Jack Stewart to get puck past goalie Jordan Wilde in game five of their teams’ playoff series on March 5, 2020. The game ended with a 4-1 win for the Wranglers, bringing the Heat’s playoff run to a close. (Rick Koch photo)

The Chase Heat’s playoff hopes were wrangled away from them following a 4-1 loss to 100 Mile House on Thursday, March 5.

Game five in what would be the last of the Heat’s playoff run versus the Wranglers, saw Colton Nikiforuk score for Chase in the third frame off of Gavin Mattey. Another goal for the Heat was disqualified with a team penalty for having too many players on the ice.

