2 goals in 21 seconds help Sicamous Eagles defeat Princeton Posse 6-3

The Eagles got two quick goals at the end of the second period

The Sicamous Eagles warm up before their game against Princeton on Feb. 11, 2022. (Sicamous Eagles image)

The Sicamous Eagles had a strong offensive night and it led to a big win.

The team travelled to Princeton on Friday, Feb. 11, for a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game against the Princeton Posse and won 6-3.

In the first period, the Eagles went down 1-0 when Princeton’s Daniel Thiessen scored a goal at the nine-minute mark. Eagles goalie Gage Reimer would stop Princeton’s other eight shots in the frame to keep his team within one.

The second period saw an offensive explosion from the Eagles as they scored four goals. Chaz Sylvestre opened the period’s scoring for the Eagles, followed by Jordan Radke. Then, with a minute left in the frame, Thiessen struck again for the Posse to tie the game at two.

In a wild turn of events, the Eagles would score two goals in the last minute of the second period off the sticks of Devin McNair and Alex Smith to take a 4-2 lead into the third.

The Eagles finished the game strong, adding a goal from Jordan Radke and an empty-netter from Tayce Miller, while only conceding one goal to the Posse’s Anmol Garcha.

The Eagles are in action on the road again Saturday, Feb. 12, against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

READ MORE: Sicamous resident wants Highway 1 speed limit reduced in district limits

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous