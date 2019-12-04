Kelowna’s own Jean Steeves is a 71-year-old finalist for the National Transformation Challenge Competition. (Goodlife Fitness)

240 lbs dead lift no problem for 71-year-old Okanagan woman

Kelowna’s Jean Steeves is a finalist in Goodlife Fitness’ National Transformation Challenge

A Kelowna fitness enthusiast is turning heads in a national competition.

At 71 years old, Jean Steeves is one of nine finalists competing in the National Transformation Challenge Competition being put on by GoodLife Fitness.

Steeves’ impressive transformation was captured in 2018 when she was recorded completing a 240-pound dead lift, a new personal best. The lift was part of a power-lifting competition charity event for the GoodLife Kids Foundation.

On the competition website, Steeves said she didn’t know at first how much the bar was weighted and that the 240 lbs came off the ground far easier than she thought.

READ MORE: Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

READ MORE: Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

Steeves’ journey started in 2012 and has since kicked over 40 pounds and has found confidence and happiness in her new passion.

For more information on the 71-year-old’s journey and to vote for Steeves, visit transformationchallenge.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators
Next story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Most Read