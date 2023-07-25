3-day, 500-km Ultraman Canada race welcomes athletes to Penticton

A three-day challenge that only 211 people have successfully completed since 1993 is back in Penticton this weekend.
Ultraman Canada — a more than 500-kilometre endurance race that makes stops in Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Naramata and Princeton — runs from July 28 to 30.
Registration and equipment pickup for the triathlon goes Wednesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 597 Westminster Avenue in Penticton.
Ultraman Canada started in Penticton in 1993 and served as a qualifier for the Kona, Hawaii-hosted world championships until 2014.
Following a five-year hiatus, the event restarted in the Peach City in 2019.
The triathlon requires participants to race 520 kilometres.
The full schedule for this year’s event can be found below:
Friday, July 28
7:30 a.m.: Athletes begin swimming in Okanagan Lake at Manitou Park Beach in Naramata
1:30 p.m.: Swim cut off
7:30 p.m.: Bike cut off at Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls
Saturday, July 29
6 a.m.: Bike start at Skaha Beach in Penticton
6 p.m.: Bike cut off in Princeton
Sunday, July 30
7 a.m.: Run start at the Old Princeton/Summerland Highway
7 p.m.: Run cut off
Athletes on Monday, July 31, will gather for dinner, speeches and an awards ceremony at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Ultraman World Championships — featuring a total of 40 participants, including some from the South Okanagan-hosted race — runs every November in Hawaii.
@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com