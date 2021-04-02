Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

COVID-19 has spread to eight members of the Vancouver Canucks and one staff member, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

On Friday, the sportscaster announced the “tough news” via Twitter: “A number of additional positive COVID-19 cases among the Canucks.”

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players.

Head coach Travis Green announced Tuesday forward Adam Gaudette had tested positive for COVID-19.

By Thursday, Green and defenceman Travis Hamonic were both entered into the league’s COVID protocol.

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive.

The league’s rules require players and staff to be tested daily and any time an individual’s initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.

If a second test is negative, a second sample is collected. If that second sample returns a positive result, it is considered to be a “confirmed positive.”

The league requires individuals who test positive to self isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self isolate for 14 days.

RELATED: Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

The NHL’s North Division made the decision Thursday to postpone the next three Vancouver Canucks games – against the Edmonton Oilers on April 3 and Winnipeg Jets on April 4 and 6.

The decision was made by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and club’s medical groups.

The league has given no word on whether the team will resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames, as scheduled.

READ MORE: Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application seeking the expansion of the city’s urban containment boundary to include a 2.46 hectare portion of property where the Westgate Public Market is located. The applicant also seeks to redesignate the portion from Salmon Valley Agriculture to Highway Service/Tourist Commercial. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City boundary expansion sought for land behind Salmon Arm shopping centre

Applicant also pursuing redesignation, A1 Agriculture to Service Commercial rezoning

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

B.C. government expects 1.6-kilometre segment to be completed by fall 2023

A blaze west of Chase was at 22 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service on the morning of Friday, April 2. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Update: Wildfire burning west of Chase not expected to grow

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze at 22 hectares

Public Health Nurse Donna Helgeson and the rest of the staff at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sicamous have been grateful to accept the coffee and treats people have been dropping off for them regularly since the vaccinations began. (Marjorie Dewit photo)
Gratitude: Workers at Sicamous vaccine clinic thankful for gifts from community

Coffee and donuts have been much appreciated by the nurses and support staff

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Vernon Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire in a home on 27th Avenue Friday, April 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon street blocked as crews extinguish house fire

27th traffic is blocked Friday afternoon in both directions

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

Interior Health listed the exposure for March 29

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White health advisory issued after restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
No end in sight to Kelowna Cabs lockout after Labour Board decision

The B.C. Labour Relations Board dismissed the complaint that the lockout is illegal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

Most Read