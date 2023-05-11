Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)

Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)

6 players from Okanagan academies taken in 1st round of WHL draft

Draft continues until Thursday night

Thursday marked an exciting day for hockey academies around the Okanagan.

Dreams were made as some of the best hockey talent in the Okanagan was taken in the first round of the Western Hockey League’s Prospects draft.

In the first round, consisting of 22 selections, six players were taken in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies.

The highest selection was third overall, when the Spokane Chiefs took Penticton’s Mathis Preston from the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep team, which is run out of the Peach City. Right behind him, Keaton Verhoeff was taken by the Victoria Royals out of the RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep team in Kelowna. Verhoeff is from Port Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Four other players (two from each academy) were drafted in the first round:

  • Liam Ruck – Medicine Hat Tigers – 9th overall – Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Osoyoos, B.C.
  • Joe Iginla – Edmonton Oil Kings – 12th overall – RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Lake Country, B.C.
  • Giorgos Pantelas – Brandon Wheat Kings – 19th overall – RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Victoria, B.C.
  • Markus Ruck – Medicine Hat Tigers – 21st overall – Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Osoyoos, B.C.

The draft continues throughout the day and will go into Thursday night. Black Press will be releasing another story on Friday, May 12 detailing all players that got taken from Okanagan-based hockey academies as well as all the Kelowna Rockets draft selections.

READ MORE: Cheers! Kelowna Beer Festival pours into City Park this weekend

READ MORE: Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks announce this year’s training camp coming to Victoria

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Sullivan culinary arts students Andrew Steinward, Cayl Cooper and Oliver Thibeault (left to right in back) and Logan Moldowan, Chef Nimmi Erasmus, culinary assistant Annette and students Ziana Mickleson and Logan Costain (left to right, front) after a busy and fast cafeteria lunch rush Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm culinary students picking up life skills in the kitchen

From left, Hal Hanlon with Woodtone Specialties, Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Lynn Kenoras Duck Chief and Greg Smith with Gilbert Smith Forest Products, hold the Adams Lake flag in April 2023 after signing a memorandum of understanding intended to promote fibre security, value-added manufacturing and long-term local employment. (Photo contributed)
3-way agreement, cash infusion for Adams Lake band to save timber, create jobs

Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition and the National Decibel Coalition have heard from Transport Canada and await boating decibel regulations coming in 2025, as well as enforcement strategies reported by the public. (Pixabay photo)
‘That is just ear-piercing’: Shuswap group continues effort to regulate noisy boats on local lakes

Salmon Arm Great Canadian Oil Change staff, THRIVE volunteers and others helped out single moms by giving their vehicles an oil change free of charge on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Royce Odiyar photo)
Salmon Arm church group, businesses treat single moms to free oil change

Pop-up banner image