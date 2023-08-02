7 Thompson-Okanagan golf courses make top 59 tracks in the country

The top course in the Thompson-Okanagan is Sagebrush near Merritt

Sagebrush Golf Club is Merritt was recently named the sixth best golf course in Canada. (@sagebrushgolfclub/Instagram)

Here in the Okanagan, you can drive, chip, and putt at some of the best golf courses in Canada.

ScoreGolf recently revealed their lost of the top 59 public golf courses in Canada for 2023 and the Okanagan was well represented. This is the first time ScoreGolf has ranked golf courses across the country since 2021.

104 people came together to create this list and judges the scores on nine different items: beauty, design, challenge, strategy, par 3’s, par 4’s, par 5’s, conditioning, and fun factor.

Beauty, design, challenge, and strategy are all worth 15 per cent each, par 3’s, 4’s, 5’s and conditioning are all 5 per cent each, and fun factor is worth 20 per cent. The overall score for each course is out of 10.

And the top spot in the Thompson-Okanagan actually wasn’t ranked in 2021, as it had recently reopened after being closed for a few years. Sagebrush Golf Club in Merritt was ranked sixth in the country, according to ScoreGolf, with a score of 8.1405/10.

Both of Predator Ridge’s courses made the list with the Ridge course being ranked 10th in the country (3rd in B.C.) and the Predator course ranked 23rd (4th in B.C.). Ridge (7.96/10) remained in the same spot as its 2021 ranking while Predator raised 12 spots (7.017/10).

The second best course in the Thompson-Okanagan is Tobiano, west of Kamloops was also ranked the 11th best course in the country (7.9421/10). It moved up one spot from 2021.

Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase also saw a big jump, rocketing to the 27th best course in the country, after being named the 55th two years ago. It achieved a score of 7.6595/10.

This is how the rest of the Okanagan courses rank:

Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club – 36th in Canada, 7.5146/10 (2021 rank: 21);

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club – 59th in Canada, 7.3764/10 (2021 rank: 56).

Out of the 59 courses, 18 are in B.C.

READ MORE: World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Fun-filled Kelowna Made festival set for summer fun

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GolfKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganVernon