Chase Kerr of the Salmon Arm Greyhounds winds up for a long pass during a tournament game against the Nelson Leafs March 3 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A weekend of minor hockey action kicks off at the Shaw Centre

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey hosts bantam rec tournament

A weekend of bantam hockey action kicked off March 3 at the Shaw Centre as the Salmon Arm Greyhounds faced off against the Nelson Leafs in one of the first matches of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) Bantam Rec tournament.

The matchup saw Salmon Arm come out victorious in a landslide 6-0 victory over the Leafs, moving on to face Kamloops in the next round of the tournament. Salmon Arm’s goalie Garrett Kelley was named MVP after the game, skating off the ice with a plaque to bring home and show off his achievements.

18 games will be played over the course of the weekend to decide the tournament victor, with both rinks at the Shaw Centre hosting minor hockey action throughout the day on March 3 & 4.

A schedule of games can be found on the SAMHA website, or on the Shaw Centre facility schedules webpage.

 

Justin Schielke of the Salmon Arm Greyhounds scores off a backhand shot during a bantam rec tournament game against the Nelson Leafs March 3 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dex Wager of the Salmon Arm Greyhounds bantam rec team skates the puck out of their zone during a game against the Nelson Leafs March 3. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Players from the Salmon Arm Greyhounds come together to celebrate a landslide 6-0 victory over the Nelson Leafs during a bantam rec hockey tournament at the Shaw Centre March 3. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Most Read