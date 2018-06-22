Abbigail May named Volunteer of the Year

Karin Kuhne, part of the selection committee, presents Larch Hills Nordic Ski Team head coach Abigail May with the Volunteer of the Year Award from Cross-Country Canada, the national association for cross-country skiing. The award is given to people who have made a significant contribution to the development of skiing, going the extra mile with their volunteer efforts. May works year-round to to keep the Larch Hills ski team going, coordinating 110 athletes and 24 coaches on the team, in addition to being a coach herself.