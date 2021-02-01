Abbotsford football community rallies around former player battling cancer for third time

Former Abbotsford Falcons player Wesley Olfert is battling cancer for a third time in his young life. (Submitted)

A former Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student is in the midst of his third battle with cancer, and his friends in the football community are hoping to give him a helping hand.

Wesley Olfert, who now lives just outside of Salmon Arm, has survived two cancer scares earlier in his life but doctors are looking into new treatment to fight the disease’s return.

The 20-year-old lives with his grandparents and a GoFundMe has been created to help them deal with travel expenses, as they must come to Vancouver General Hospital every two weeks for the treatment.

Olfert played several years for the Abbotsford Falcons youth community football team and his former coach Luis Garcia decided to start the GoFundMe to aid the family.

“My heart hurts and I feel somehow useless, because my kid Wesley (yes they all are my kids) his cancer is back again for the third time and I would like to help them (him) with the cost of traveling back and forth every two weeks from Salmon Arm,” he states in the GoFundMe.

Cancer also previously took the life of Olfert’s mother.

The campaign began on Saturday (Jan. 30) and thus far has raised $800 with a goal of $2,000.

The GoFundMe can be viewed by visiting, gofundme.com/f/help-me-help-wesley-3th-battle-with-cancer.

