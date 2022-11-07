Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year deal with a club in the Swiss League. (EHC Visp photo)

Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year deal with a club in the Swiss League. (EHC Visp photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs two-year deal with Swiss League hockey team

Former Vancouver Canucks draft pick inks deal with EHC Visp

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is taking his talents to the Swiss League.

The club EHC Visp announced on Sunday (Nov. 6) that they have signed the former Vancouver Canucks draft pick and Yale Hockey Academy grad to a two-year contract.

Virtanen did sign a professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers in September, but he failed to earn a spot on that team. He appeared in six preseason games with the Oilers and collected two assists to go along with six shots on goal. His final appearance with the team was when the Oilers played the Canucks in Abbotsford on Oct. 5.

In 2021-22 he played 36 games in the Kontinental Hockey League with HC Spartak Moscow and recorded 16 points.

Virtanen was placed on leave by the Canucks on May 1, 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct. He was then placed on unconditional waivers on July 25 and cleared waivers. The Canucks then bought out the remainder of his contract.

He was eventually charged with sexual assault on Jan. 27, 2022 following a Vancouver Police Department investigation.

Virtanen went to trial this summer and was found not guilty of sexual assault on July 26, 2022.

He posted 100 points in 317 career NHL games with the Canucks.

EHC Visp was founded in 1939 and last captured the Swiss Championship in 1962. The club did win National League B Championships in 2011 and 2014. The team is based in Visp, which is located in the Rhone valley in the south central region of the country and has a population of around 8,000.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen released by Edmonton Oilers

