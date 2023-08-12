B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Adams Jr. returns from injury to lead B.C. Lions to 37-9 win over Calgary

QB tosses 4 TDs as B.C. boosts CFL season record to 7-2

Vernon Adams Jr. went 23 for 32 and threw for four touchdowns in his return to the Lions starting lineup as B.C. hammered the Calgary Stampeders 37-9 on Saturday evening at B.C. Place.

The Lions (7-2) started strong, with Adams leading the team to a touchdown on its first drive of the game.

Adams repeatedly connected with Keon Hatcher, with the receiver finishing with nine receptions, 170 yards and one touchdown.

The Stampeders (3-6) struggled on offence, with miscues between quarterback Jake Maier and his receivers leading to dropped passes and missed routes. It would take nearly all of the entire first quarter before Calgary recorded its initial first down of the CFL contest.

Penalties also derailed the Stampeders rhythm, giving up 11 for 130 yards.

B.C. finished with 343 yards on offence, compared to Calgary’s 203.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Bombed in Winnipeg, the Lions will be back to roar again

NEXT UP

The Lions head to Regina on Aug. 20 to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Calgary hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 18.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

BC LionsCFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sicamous Eagles to spread their wings on home ice for season opener

Just Posted

The map shows the areas in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District that have been downgraded from evacuation orders to alerts. (TNRD)
Properties near Bush Creek fire downgraded to evacuation alert

The map shows the affected area after a power outage in the Shuswap occurred at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (BC Hydro)
Power outage leaves 2,500 Shuswap residents in the dark

Despite the best efforts of the Sicamous Eagles’ goaltender 100 Mile House Wrangler Jack Mulder scores a goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sicamous Eagles to spread their wings on home ice for season opener

The map shows the areas where the evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD image)
Some evacuation orders near Adams Lake wildfire downgraded to alerts